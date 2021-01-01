admin@amenityforum.net

THE AMENITY FORUM IS THE UK VOLUNTARY INITIATIVE PROMOTING BEST PRACTICE IN ALL ASPECTS OF WEED, PEST AND DISEASE MANAGEMENT IN THE SECTOR

01

To be the collective body representing the amenity sector.

02

To lead, encourage and coordinate “Best Practice”.

03

To coordinate and encourage training and CPD activity.

04

To organise activities within the Amenity Forum membership.

QUICK LINKS

THE AMENITY STANDARD

The new Amenity Standard was launched at the conference on 10th October 2019

To find out more about the Standard, visit the website below.

 

VISIT WEBSITE

UPDATING EVENTS 2021:

Given the on-going restrictions, The Amenity Forum will be using the same online technology that was successfully used for the 2020 Conference to hold the Updating Events for 2021.

Please use the link below to go to the registration details.

MORE DETAILS

UK PESTICIDE SURVEY:

A very important survey is being conducted by the Government on pesticide usage in amenity situations.

Click below for further information on how to take part.

 

MORE DETAILS

GET MOVING!

Amenity affects all of us, every day of our lives. Whether you are visiting a park, playing golf or football, simply driving to work or taking the train.

See how amenity affects our lives at the Get Moving website.

VISIT WEBSITE

The Amenity Forum has over 60 member organisations

BECOME A MEMBER

LATEST NEWS